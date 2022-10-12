Why Kamket’s move to Kenya Kwanza has ruffled feathers

Tiaty MP William Kamket’s move to Kenya Kwanza has ruffled feathers in Baringo County, where some leaders are uncomfortable, saying his motive is sinister.

Politicians allied to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) are convinced the MP, re-elected in the last polls under the Azimio One Kenya-allied Kanu, wants to protect armed bandits wreaking havoc in the region.

Those uncomfortable with the MP’s move to Kenya Kwanza include Mr Kamket’s sworn critic, Woman Representative Florence Jematia, an ardent crusader against banditry.

Ms Jematia has questioned Mr Kamket’s sincerity in the fight against banditry, believed to be perpetrated by criminals from his Pokot community.

According to Ms Jematia, thousands of children in border villages are out of school after locals fled the volatile areas for fear of gun-toting criminals. She has dared Mr Kamket to speak against banditry if he is indeed serious about ending it.

“Even if he sleeps in State House, we will continue taking him head-on until all criminals, including those who have been killing innocent people, are brought to book,” Ms Jematia said.

“The people of Tiaty, led by their MP Kamket, should single out the suspects behind the mayhem and bring the thousands of illegal guns in the hands of civilians.”

Ms Jematia spoke in Kuikui, Baringo North sub-county, during the burial of John Kisoi, a GSU officer who was among 11 people, including eight security officers, shot dead by armed bandits in Turkana recently.

On the spot

Tiaty constituency is often said to harbour bandits. A security operation was launched two weeks ago after the killings in Namariat, Kapedo/Napeitom ward, Turkana East.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohamed claimed the killers in the September 24 attack fled to the constituency and parts of Samburu County.

In the latest developments, Baringo Senator William Cheptumo has challenged Mr Kamket to tell his people to stop the archaic practice of banditry.

Ms Jematia castigated the Tiaty MP, claiming he was behind the spate of attacks in the North Rift.

But Mr Kamket rejects the accusations, arguing that his decision to join Kenya Kwanza was genuine and he did so unconditionally.

The MP said he was not an opportunist as claimed by some of his counterparts.

“I have joined the government and I have not asked for anything from the President. He will treat me the way he wants,” he said.

“I have no problem. I have not come to take anybody’s space and those who feel insecure about my move can as well go to the other side because I am here to stay.”

Search for solutions

The MP reiterated his earlier statements that he would be part of the search for solutions for perennial inter-community feuds not only in Baringo but the entire North Rift region.

“Some political leaders have taken this security issue to be their currency. If my counterparts from the Tugen community are genuine in solving this menace, then they should be the happiest people that we are now together and speaking in one voice,” the MP said.

Instead of shifting blame, he said, leaders in the region should join him in finding lasting solutions to banditry.

“The ultimate issue is that we should unite for the common good of our people,” he stated.

He spoke as some leaders from Tiaty, including Tirioko ward MCA Sam Lourien, took on Ms Jematia and Baringo Senator William Cheptumo, defending constituents against claims that they are linked to banditry.

“If indeed the leaders from the neighbouring community perceive people from Tiaty as bandits, led by Jematia, they should also speak to close to 5,000 ‘bandits’ in Tiaty who voted for her to stop banditry,” Mr Lourien said.

“Let her tell Governor Benjamin Cheboi to also speak to his 10,000 voters who she thinks are bandits to stop banditry and not blame Kamket with 17,000 voters as if he was only elected without the rest.”

Baringo Woman Representative Florence Jematia during the swearing in of Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi at Kabarnet showgrounds on August 25, 2022. Ms Jematia has questioned Mr Kamket’s sincerity in the fight against banditry, believed to be perpetrated by criminals from his Pokot community.

Controversial

Ms Jematia is not new to controversy regarding insecurity in the region, and this sometimes lands her in hot soup.

On February 2, she was arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for allegedly threatening to arm locals in volatile border villages to fend off armed criminals.

Citing lack of insecurity in the area, Ms Jematia was captured in a short video during interdenominational prayers at the Lamaiywe dispensary grounds in Baringo South on January 30, threatening to start a funds drive to aid the purchase of guns.

“We cannot continue holding peace meetings over the years without a formidable solution, yet women and children spend the night in the bushes due to displacement. We have lost more than enough people in the war-torn area and this should be stopped," said Ms Jematia.