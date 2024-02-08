Labour of love: Baringo mother who carries disabled son, 26, to studio

Because of the rough terrain and poor road network, the gospel artiste cannot use a wheelchair to get from his home to the main road, almost 500 metres away. And he still has to travel to the recording studio in Kabarnet town, about three kilometres away.
To get from one place to another, including to the toilet or to sit down, he has to use a cart.
“It is not easy, but that has not discouraged me from achieving my dreams. I live every day with the aspiration that my future is bright,” he said.
From a young age, Edwin loved to sing. Because of his disability, he was enrolled at Kobil Primary School, an institution in Iten town in neighbouring Elgeyo Marakwet County that caters for learners with disabilities.
It was at primary school that he was inspired to become a gospel singer after a physically challenged gospel artiste, Florah Cheptum, was invited to perform at his school.
“I got a new perspective on life, which was that I can do all things and rise above my disability as well,” Edwin told the Nation.
After completing his secondary school education at St Paul's High School Charera in 2019, he started writing and recording songs a year later. In the process, he recorded more than nine songs.
“I loved singing songs of renowned artists and in 2020 I decided to forge my path and started writing my songs,” he said.
“Whenever I am alone sitting in this shade, I get a lot of inspiration to write a song. Since I cannot walk or do anything unaided, most of my days I just sit here. I have written several songs under this shade and nine of them recorded in my name.”
He pays a minimum of Sh3,000 to record a song, which is not always easy to come by. Despite the cost, his dream is to record several songs.
“I am planning to purchase an electric wheelchair to aid my mobility and also ease my mother of the burden of carrying me on her back from one place to the other so that she can find time to engage in meaningful activities other than just staying at home to take care of me,” said the artiste as he appealed to well-wishers to come to his aid.
During the rainy season, especially when his mother has to go to the shopping centre, it becomes even more difficult for both mother and son, as there is always the risk that Edwin will get rained on while she is away.
“When she has to leave on such errands, she leaves me with a polythene bag to cover myself just in case it rains, since I cannot move,” he explained.
The singer challenged people living with disabilities not to live in denial, but instead embrace their disability and try to do something to earn a living.
“Despite my feeble feet and hands, I have a golden voice that can take me places,” he said.
Edwin's mother says his condition has forced her to stay at home to look after him, leaving them to live hand-to-mouth.
“It is not easy taking care of him because he cannot sit on his own or even walk,” she said.
“He sings so well, but going to the studio is a nightmare because of his condition. I have to carry him on my back from home to the main road every time and also to the studio,” Cheboiwo added.
She said that many boda boda riders avoid carrying his son because of his weight, and the fact that he cannot sit alone on the pillion.
“This forces me to carry him on my back everywhere he wants to go. In normal circumstances, I should be working to provide for my other children but I cannot because no one can take care of him,” the mother said.