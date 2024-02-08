Edwin Cheburet

Labour of love: Baringo mother who carries disabled son, 26, to studio

Rose Cheboiwo carries her 26-year-old physically challenged son Edwin Cheburet (inset) at their home in Kaptimbor village on the outskirts of Kabarnet town on February 6, 2024.

Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

By  Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Rose Cheboiwo has to carry her 26-year-old son, who is living disability, on her back every time he needs to move from one place to another.
  • Because of the rough terrain and poor road network, the gospel artiste cannot use a wheelchair to get from his home to the main road.

