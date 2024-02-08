Labour of love: Baringo mother who carries disabled son, 26, to studio

Edwin Cheburet sits on a chair under the shade of an avocado tree on his mother's compound, shielding himself from the scorching afternoon sun that has characterised the month of February.

He is glued to his mobile phone, scrolling through social media content and listening to music – his favourite pastime.

In this seated position, you might not realise that the well-groomed, jovial Edwin is physically challenged and has been immobile since birth.

The 26-year-old budding gospel musician from Baringo County is popularly known by the stage name Edu Blessings.

It is under this tree, just a few metres from the road, that Edwin spends most of his time, exchanging pleasantries with passers-by.

Rose Cheboiwo helps her 26-year-old son Edwin Cheburet to put on shoes at their home in Umoja Estate, Kaptimbor village on February 6, 2024. Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

It is also under this tree at his mother's home in Umoja Estate in Kaptimbor village, on the outskirts of Kabarnet town, that all his songs were composed.

Because of his condition, his mother, Rose Cheboiwo, has to carry him on her back all the time as she moves from one place to another, including to the studio in Kabarnet where he records his songs.

The firstborn in a family of five, he was diagnosed with delayed milestones a few months after his birth, a condition that has never allowed him to sit, stand or even walk on his own.

Despite his condition, Edwin is always upbeat, always the first to strike up a conversation and always ready to share his experiences and aspirations.

However, his journey to becoming a gospel artiste was no walk in the park, he said when the Nation visited his home.

Because of the rough terrain and poor road network, the gospel artiste cannot use a wheelchair to get from his home to the main road, almost 500 metres away. And he still has to travel to the recording studio in Kabarnet town, about three kilometres away.

To get from one place to another, including to the toilet or to sit down, he has to use a cart.

“It is not easy, but that has not discouraged me from achieving my dreams. I live every day with the aspiration that my future is bright,” he said.

From a young age, Edwin loved to sing. Because of his disability, he was enrolled at Kobil Primary School, an institution in Iten town in neighbouring Elgeyo Marakwet County that caters for learners with disabilities.

It was at primary school that he was inspired to become a gospel singer after a physically challenged gospel artiste, Florah Cheptum, was invited to perform at his school.

Edwin Cheburet, known by his stage name Edu Blessings, in a recording studio in Kabarnet town on February 1, 2024. Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

“I got a new perspective on life, which was that I can do all things and rise above my disability as well,” Edwin told the Nation.

After completing his secondary school education at St Paul's High School Charera in 2019, he started writing and recording songs a year later. In the process, he recorded more than nine songs.

“I loved singing songs of renowned artists and in 2020 I decided to forge my path and started writing my songs,” he said.

“Whenever I am alone sitting in this shade, I get a lot of inspiration to write a song. Since I cannot walk or do anything unaided, most of my days I just sit here. I have written several songs under this shade and nine of them recorded in my name.”

He pays a minimum of Sh3,000 to record a song, which is not always easy to come by. Despite the cost, his dream is to record several songs.

“I am planning to purchase an electric wheelchair to aid my mobility and also ease my mother of the burden of carrying me on her back from one place to the other so that she can find time to engage in meaningful activities other than just staying at home to take care of me,” said the artiste as he appealed to well-wishers to come to his aid.

During the rainy season, especially when his mother has to go to the shopping centre, it becomes even more difficult for both mother and son, as there is always the risk that Edwin will get rained on while she is away.

“When she has to leave on such errands, she leaves me with a polythene bag to cover myself just in case it rains, since I cannot move,” he explained.

The singer challenged people living with disabilities not to live in denial, but instead embrace their disability and try to do something to earn a living.

“Despite my feeble feet and hands, I have a golden voice that can take me places,” he said.

Rose Cheboiwo carries her 26-year-old physically challenged son Edwin Cheburet (inset) at their home in Kaptimbor village on the outskirts of Kabarnet town on February 6, 2024. Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

Edwin's mother says his condition has forced her to stay at home to look after him, leaving them to live hand-to-mouth.

“It is not easy taking care of him because he cannot sit on his own or even walk,” she said.

“He sings so well, but going to the studio is a nightmare because of his condition. I have to carry him on my back from home to the main road every time and also to the studio,” Cheboiwo added.

She said that many boda boda riders avoid carrying his son because of his weight, and the fact that he cannot sit alone on the pillion.