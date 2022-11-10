Man chops off wife’s hand, tries to take his own life in domestic feud

What started as a domestic quarrel took an ugly twist on Monday evening when a man chopped off his wife’s hand and tried to take his own life.

Laban Kipchumba, 31, is said to have left home in Kaseret village, Baringo Central, on Monday morning for his daily chores. He had argued with his wife, Veronica Lagat, the previous night.

He returned home at around 5pm intoxicated and picked a quarrel with his wife, who had grown used to the squabbles.

But this time, she was not lucky.

Mr Kipchumba grabbed a machete and chopped off Ms Lagat’s left hand.

Realising that he had severely injured the 27-year-old mother of two, he tried to take his own life by slitting his throat.

But his plans were aborted by locals, who rushed to the homestead after hearing a distress call from the woman, who was bleeding profusely.

Distress cry

Felix Kiplagat, a relative, told the Nation that the and his wife were heading home that evening when they met the injured woman wailing and pleading for help as she held to her dangling and bleeding left hand.

“We had to act swiftly because she was writhing in pain because of the severe cut and blood that was oozing from the wound,” recalled Mr Kiplagat.

There were no vehicles in the remote village and she was rushed on a motorcycle to Tenges Health Centre for first aid before she was referred to Baringo County Referral Hospital in a critical condition, explained Mr Kiplagat.

When Mr Kiplagat arrived at Mr Kipchumba’s homestead, he found him bleeding with a deep cut in his throat. The injured man claimed he had been cut by his wife during an argument.

He was also taken to Tenges Health Centre and later referred to Baringo Referral, where he is recuperating under the watch of police officers.

Unresolved domestic differences

Judy Kiplagat, the mother of the injured woman, confirmed that the couple had unresolved domestic differences and fought frequently.

She said her daughter had visited her the previous day and intimated that her husband was abusive and she was not comfortable in her marriage.

Her daughter, she said, reluctantly left for her matrimonial home on Sunday, accusing her husband of not taking care of his responsibilities.

“They argued frequently over domestic issues but it had not reached a point of harming each other,” Ms Kiplagat said.

“There was one time when the suspect tried to hit my daughter on the head with a blunt object but he missed. On the fateful day, she intimated to me that he came home and started his usual quarrels.”

Sensing danger, Ms Lagat picked up her bags and threatened to leave her husband for good.

“He threatened her that she was going nowhere and before she could realise what was happening, he tiptoed and slashed her left hand and threatened to kill himself, a plan that aborted,” Ms Kiplagat said.

“I only hope police will carry out a conclusive probe and charge the culprit in a court of law because as we speak, my daughter is now physically challenged and cannot engage in her daily activities anymore.”

Recuperating well

Baringo Referral Superintendent Garishon Abakalwa said the two patients were recuperating well.

“The woman was taken to the theatre and the bleeding was managed. The hand, which was severely cut, had to be amputated and the patient is in a stable condition. Her husband, who is the suspect, is also recuperating well,” Dr Abakalwa said.

Tenges Police Commander (OCS) Alphonce Anaswa said they were investigating the incident.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim’s left hand was allegedly chopped off by her husband over domestic issues,” Mr Anaswa said.

“On realising that he had severely injured his spouse, he tried to take his own life by slitting his throat but he was rushed to hospital by neighbours.