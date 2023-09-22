Interior CS Kindiki issues shoot to kill order against criminals targetting security officers

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki (second left) arrives in Tiaty East, Baringo County on September 22, 2023 to commission the establishment of a General Service Unit (GSU) camp.

Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

By  Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki on Friday issued a shoot to kill order against armed criminal suspects who target security officers or camps.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki (centre) arrives in Tiaty East, Baringo County on September 22, 2023 to commission the establishment of a General Service Unit (GSU) camp.

Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

He spoke in Tiaty East, Baringo County where he had gone to commission the establishment of a General Service Unit (GSU) camp.

Related

For a long time, Tiaty has suffered many bandit attacks, making it among the most insecure places in Baringo County and in the North Rift in general.

More follows…

In the headlines