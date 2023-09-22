Interior CS Kindiki issues shoot to kill order against criminals targetting security officers
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki on Friday issued a shoot to kill order against armed criminal suspects who target security officers or camps.
He spoke in Tiaty East, Baringo County where he had gone to commission the establishment of a General Service Unit (GSU) camp.
For a long time, Tiaty has suffered many bandit attacks, making it among the most insecure places in Baringo County and in the North Rift in general.
More follows…