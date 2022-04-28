Governor Kiptis ditches UDA to defend seat as an independent

Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis has ditched the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party and will defend his seat as an independent candidate after losing in the party primaries to his predecessor Benjamin Cheboi.

Governor Kiptis said he made the decision after consulting with his supporters.

Announcing the decision on Wednesday, he said the April 14 nominations were marred by irregularities and were not free and fair.

The governor was eyeing the UDA ticket with four others – former Wildlife principal secretary Fred Segor, Eldama Ravine MP Moses Lessonet and Robert Chelagat.

Cheboi's comeback

Mr Cheboi made a political comeback after garnering 45,666 votes, followed by Lessonet (30,588) and Governor Kiptis (25,976). Mr Segor had 16,362 votes and Mr Chelagat 6,056.

Governor Kiptis, a former Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Eldama Ravine branch secretary-general, succeeded Mr Cheboi in 2017 after trouncing him in the Jubilee primaries.

In what seemed like a protest vote at the time, he won by a landslide, garnering more than 65,589 votes against Mr Cheboi’s 21,388.

Irregularities

On Wednesday, the county boss convened a press conference at his Kabarnet residence and claimed that many residents, especially in the far-flung areas, did not vote in the primaries. He also alleged that ballot papers were filled out by individuals in favour of one of the aspirants.

“You all know what happened during the party nominations and I am worried that a majority of the electorate did not exercise their democratic right because [voting] was marred by a lot of irregularities,” Mr Kiptis said.

He cited Tiaty East and Tiaty West as some of the areas where ballot papers were allegedly filled out in favour of one of the aspirants and stuffed into the boxes in the bushes that did not reach polling centres.

“There was a polling centre in Tiaty where the voter turnout was more than 80 percent, contrary to what was expected owing to the challenges in the remote villages,” he said.

“It was also shocking that some of the areas where people turned up in large numbers to vote were the insecurity-prone areas, yet the villages as we speak are deserted. Who voted on their behalf?”

100 percent turnout

He also claimed there was an almost 100 percent turnout at more than seven polling stations in Marigat town, saying that did not add up. Some voters in Eldama Ravine, he said, were allowed to vote until 9pm, instead of the stipulated closing time of 5pm, when counting would begin.

“Together with other aspirants who we were competing in the primaries, we resorted to meeting the party leader William Ruto to explain our dissatisfaction, but the time for conducting repeat elections had elapsed,” Mr Kiptis said.

“My supporters compelled me to vie on an independent ticket and I have heeded their demands so that they can be given a second chance to elect the right leader in the August 9 polls.”

DP's blessings

But the governor was cagey on whether the DP had given him his blessings for his next move, indicating that everyone had the freedom to make their choices.

“Some MCAs in the 2017 election were shortchanged in the Jubilee Party nominations and resorted to vying on an independent ticket and they won. Any party has its own challenges, but I am fully supporting the DP in his presidential bid,” he said.

“He may have wanted us to be in the party but circumstances have forced us to take some options to follow the will of the people,” he added.

He cited his development track record and exuded confidence that he would win in the General Election.