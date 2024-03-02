Chemelil cop disappears from workplace without a trace

On February 16, Beatrice Rotich received a phone call from her husband’s workplace in Chemelil, Kisumu County.

According to the caller, David Kimosop Sumukwo, 55, a police officer based in Ngetia in Muhoroni sub-County had not reported to work for some days.

Through the call, his family back in Sakinin village in Kipsaraman, Baringo North learned that their kin had taken a break from work and was supposed to resume duty on February 12.

Muhoroni sub-County Police Commander Joshua Nyasimi said the officer has been missing for a month and his whereabouts has not been traced.

According to the sub-County Police boss, the missing officer requested seven days off duty from February 2 and was supposed to report back to work on February 12, and he was granted the break.

There is, however, a contradiction on the last date he was seen at work, with the family claiming that they were initially informed that he took a break from January 22, while the sub-County police boss said according to records, the officer took a break from February 2.

The last time Sumukwo spoke to his wife was January 19, through a phone call. It was a brief conversation.

According to his wife, the father of five has been out of reach since their last phone conversation.

“I was informed that he sought permission on January 22 to come home and has not been seen at his workplace since then. His bosses thought he came home as indicated but we have not seen him here at home either. We last saw him on October 26 last year when he left for work,” Ms Rotich said.

Beatrice Rotich holding a picture of her missing husband David Sumukwo,55, at her home in Sakinin village in Kipsaraman, Baringo North on February 27, 2024 Photo credit: Florah Koech

“When he last visited home he was in very high spirits and engaged in his activities and family events. He didn’t show any sign of depression or any other problem. We have been having sleepless nights wondering where he is,” said his elder brother, Wilson Sumukwo.

“We are disturbed because all along we thought he was at work, only to be told that he sought permission to come home, which he didn’t,” his disturbed wife said, noting that her husband was the family’s breadwinner.

The family, with the help of police, has tried to trace his last moments, in ongoing investigations about his disappearance.

It was, however, discovered that he had left his mobile phone at a kiosk near police post as a surety for Sh1,000 which he had borrowed from the attendant.

According to the shop attendant, the officer indicated that he needed the money to use as fare to Nairobi to follow up on the unexplained deductions from his monthly salary which had left him disturbed.

“The government should act swiftly to trace my missing husband because he disappeared while at work. We have four children in secondary school and he was paying their fees,” said his distraught wife.

Beatrice Rotich ( Centre) in the company of other relatives holding a picture of her missing husband, David Sumukwo, 55, at her home in Sakinin village in Kipsaraman, Baringo North on February 27, 2024.

Photo credit: Florah Koech

According to his brother, the missing cop has not been seen in Nairobi where he had indicated his intention to go to follow up on the disturbing deductions on his pay slip.

“We are still wondering how my brother went missing because he is not at work or at his workplace. He did not have any issues at home with anyone,” his brother said.