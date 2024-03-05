A daughter's long search for her father bears unexpected outcome

Anne Chacha, 34-year-old mother of three  from Utawala, Nairobi has been looking for her father for more than 16 years.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ms Anne Chacha,34, decided to look for her dad 16 years ago.
  • When news came in that her father could be traced to Kabartonjo in Baringo County, she was elated but she had anticipated what came after.  

