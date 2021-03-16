Drought
File | Nation Media Group

Counties

Prime

1.4m at risk of starvation following failed short rains

By  Stella Cherono

Regional Editor, South Rift

Nation Media Group

At least 1.4 million people are facing acute hunger in Kenya, double the number reported in 2020, a report by the government and the United Nations has warned. 

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Mutua party pulls out of Machakos mini-poll

  2. Commuters pain as matatus set to hike fare over high fuel cost

  3. Nyali Golf Club now embraces solar power

  4. High Court nullifies Tana River's BBI vote

  5. Top Nakuru County official succumbs to Covid-19

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.