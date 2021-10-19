World Bank detains Sh14bn loan for Covid vaccines

While Kenya targets to vaccinate 10m people by December, Treasury tells House the lender yet to release the cash.

By  Otiayo Guguyu

What you need to know:

  • The Treasury has disclosed to Parliament that the multilateral lender was yet to disburse the loan that was approved in June.
  • The loan hitch could derail Kenya’s target to ship in millions of Covid-19 vaccine shots from Johnson & Johnson and meet its inoculation targets.

The World Bank has delayed release of a Sh14.4 billion loan to help Kenya buy Covid-19 vaccines, threatening the government’s plan to inoculate 10 million people by December.

