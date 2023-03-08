Women make gains in tech world

Women have historically been underrepresented in tech, but in recent years, there has been a growing recognition of the importance of diversity and inclusion in the industry. Many companies and organizations are now actively working to promote gender equity and create more opportunities for women in tech.

One of these companies is global cloud communications platform, Infobip, which is celebrating International Women's Day by reinforcing the importance of gender equity within its company structure. Infobip, which is of Croatian origin, has a presence in more than 70 countries worldwide and is a multinational company known for its communication platform for all platforms.

Contrary to the popular notion that a technology company is predominantly male, women account for 39 per cent to 54 per cent of the workforce across all regions where Infobip operates.

Accenture's latest Resetting Tech Culture study from 2021 proposed five actions that tech companies can take to retain women on their teams. Infobip is proud to offer a work environment that supports women with strategic mentors and collaboration networks, among other employees, providing an interesting and recognized workplace that promotes gender equity in tech companies.

Career paths

Women at Infobip speak highly of the company's work environment, according to several employees. Mirela Topić, the Head of People for the EMEA Region, feels that she can be herself and support other women in their career paths.

Giovanna Dominiquini, a sales manager for the South Region of Latin America, appreciates the recognition for both men and women in the company.

Jessica Furtado, Infobip's APAC Head of Marketing, notes the diversity of opinions and cultures within the company and the equal opportunities for all employees. Kristin Syoen, the Head of People Operations in North America, highlights Infobip's industry-leading gender parity.

Gender diversity

Infobip also offers career paths to women in individual roles, such as Barbara Kohut, a Product Specialist for Latin America, and Ivana Topalović, a Human Resources Business Partner in Croatia. Tshidisegang Mosenyegi, Head of Marketing for the Middle East and Africa region, was promoted during her maternity leave and praises Infobip's recognition of professionals through meritocracy and results.

Infobip promotes women's presence in the industry through various community-building efforts, such as featuring a high percentage of women speakers at their developer conference Shift and supporting Netokracija's conference Ladies of New Business.