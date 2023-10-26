Why it is time to fully enforce Tobacco Act

For years, the tobacco industry has enjoyed huge profits reaped from a product that poses a severe threat to public health. In Kenya, the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) shows that approximately 11.6% of adults aged fifteen years and above actively consume tobacco products.

Moreover, 17.6 percent of adults who work indoors (0.7 million) are exposed to secondhand smoke in their workplace.

Kenya is among the countries with the worst rating on tobacco control. But, to comply with the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), Kenya enacted the Tobacco Control Policy in 2007, which plays the following roles:

Protecting Public Health

Tobacco consumption is a health crisis. The toll it takes on the users, families, and the healthcare system is stunning. The Tobacco Act mandates stringent health warnings on cigarette packages, ensuring that consumers are well-informed about the dangers of tobacco.

Regulation of Tobacco advertising and promotion

The tobacco industry has been introducing new-generational products under the guise of harm

reduction. However, these products serve as a gateway for new smokers and own a set of health risks.

Under part V, the Act imposes strict restrictions on marketing strategies, limiting tobacco companies' ability to glamorize their products.

Support for Smoking Cessation

Due to the tremendous strain on healthcare resources and budgets, the 'Support for Smoking

Cessation' provision signifies a proactive approach to tackling the intricate issue of tobacco addiction.

It promotes healthier alternatives and seeks to help current smokers break free from their addiction.

Implementation of effective measures to eliminate illicit trade

The Tobacco Control Act serves as a linchpin in eliminating illicit trade in tobacco. Central to the Act's role is employing anti-counterfeiting measures, demanding secure labeling and packaging, thus distinguishing genuine from counterfeit products.

While the Tobacco Control Act has brought substantial changes, the path to effective tobacco control demands an ongoing commitment, and strategies must be adopted to keep pace with the evolving strategies of the tobacco industry.

Increase taxes on Tobacco to reduce affordability

Studies show that increasing taxes is the most effective way of reducing tobacco use. The current tax rate for tobacco products in Kenya is about 52% of the retail selling price. However, these rates are below the recommended WHO minimum rate of 75%.

Raising tobacco taxes can make tobacco products less affordable while regulating new-generation tobacco products. This is essential in preventing the industry from introducing alternative products that may attract young users.

Call for implementation of the Solatium fund

Statistics reveal that many Kenyans die from smoking-related causes yearly . Tobacco use is associated with other conditions such as bone complications, arthritis, and diabetes, which records a prevalence rate of

35% among users. The establishment of a Solatium Fund can provide support to individuals affected by tobacco-related diseases.

Reduce Tobacco Industry Influence in Tax Policies

Time and again, corporate interests have overshadowed the public health concerns in tobacco tax

policy. Studies have shown several repeated tactics used to influence tobacco prices and tax policies in Kenya. Efforts are required to shift the balance and prioritize the public's well-being. This includes diminishing the tobacco industry's influence in shaping policies to ensure they prioritize public health.

The Tobacco Act has played a vital role, but more needs to be done. While the tobacco industry claims to contribute immensely to government revenue, they fail to recognize the colossal damage it inflicts on society.