Unilever to start maize milling in cash growth strategy

British multinational fast-moving consumer goods company, Unilever Plc is set to diversify its Kenyan operations into the maize milling business to shore up margins that are under pressure on slowing detergents business in East and West Africa.

Mr Ben Lang’at, the company’s executive vice-president in charge of East and West African region said the plan to diversify into corn starch production is at an advanced stage and discussions are ongoing to run the new business line through a joint venture with an undisclosed company.

Corn starch, an extract from maize grains, is a common food ingredient, often used to thicken sauces or soups, and to make syrup and other sugars. It is also a component of many cosmetics and oral pharmaceutical products. It has been used as a lubricant in surgical gloves.

“Kenya produces a lot of maize, these (corn starch) are not the type of things that we should be importing so we need to work on this and also focus on localising our raw materials in all aspects,” Mr Lang’at said in an interview.

“We need to make sure that this kind of raw materials (corn starch) that are common to our base products like Royco are available locally. So we are working with different partnerships to ensure that that happens. It (joint venture deal) has advanced significantly. It is quite in an advanced stage” he said in an interview.

Unilever currently offers a wide array of products in various categories including beauty and wellness, personal care, home care, nutrition, and ice cream products.