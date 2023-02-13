Uhuru plan retained in Kenya-US trade talks

The US and Kenya have retained the focus points of trade talks initiated in July 2022 under retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

The two countries at the weekend concluded a week of meetings on the US -Kenya Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership (STIP).

“During the meetings, the two sides exchanged views on the key concepts to be addressed on almost all of the areas outlined in the July 14, 2022, joint statement announcing the initiative,” the Office of the United States Trade Representative said in a statement.

“The goal of the partnership is to increase investment; promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth; benefit workers, consumers, and businesses (including micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises); and support African regional economic integration” it added.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and then Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina launched the partnership at a virtual meeting last July with a target to develop a roadmap for engagement in areas including agriculture, digital trade, action on climate change, and trade facilitation and customs procedures.

All these focal areas have been retained in the last week’s round of talks that were attended by Kenya’s Trade Principal Secretary Alfred K’Ombudo and US Assistant Trade Representative for Africa Connie Hamilton.

In agriculture, the US and Kenya will consider measures to facilitate agricultural trade and enhance transparency and understanding of the application of science- and risk-based Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) measures.

The two countries will also focus on combating graft through information sharing of best practices to prevent and combat bribery and corruption and will explore negotiating specific commitments.

Additionally, the two countries will discuss measures to support digital inclusion, including accessibility, and online consumer protection.

The two countries will also monitor global discussions on emerging issues in digital trade which are of mutual interest.

