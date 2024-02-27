Tycoon Mohamed Jaffer's firm loses 24-year grain handling monopoly at Mombasa Port

The monopoly of handling grains at the Mombasa port in the hands of tycoon Mohamed Jaffer's Grain Bulk Handlers Ltd (GBHL) has ended after the Court of Appeal allowed a second firm to set up shop.

Court of Appeal judges Pauline Nyamweya, Imaana Laibuta and George Odunga found that the High Court erred in stopping Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) from awarding Portside Freight Terminals the deal for building a second facility at the port.

The three judges said awarding the contract to Portside was not discriminatory and that the KPA and the Treasury did not breach the Constitution in tapping the firm.

The conclusion of the court fight marks the end of the 24-year monopoly that the Mombasa-based businessman’s firm, Grain Bulk Handlers Ltd (GBHL), has enjoyed in handling bulk grains, generating outsized revenues over the period.

It will also fulfil the wishes of Parliament, which in 2020 ordered KPA to start tendering for the second grain bulk handling company at the Mombasa port before the 2022 General Election—the first time Mr Jaffer was to face opposition in the multi-billion-shilling industry.

Part of the agreement in 2000 granted GBHL exclusive rights to handle the grain bulk business at the port for eight years to recoup its expenditure before licensing other handlers.

After the agreement expired in February 2008, the KPA board resolved to liberalise the handling of grain at the port to eliminate monopoly and promote healthy competition, but court and State actions have derailed the search for a second grain bulk handler.

Now, the Court of Appeal has cleared the legal challenge.

“In view of the foregoing, we find merit in this appeal and hereby set aside the judgment and decree of the High Court of Kenya at Mombasa delivered on July 18, 2023,” said Justices Nyamweya, Laibuta and Odunga in Friday’s judgment.

In July, Justice John Onyiego quashed a decision by Treasury Cabinet secretary Njuguna Ndung’u allowing KPA to award Portside Freight Terminals Ltd the deal to build a second grain bulk handling facility through a special tender or Specially Permitted Procurement.

He pointed out that the special tender was unconstitutional and discriminated against other firms interested in the second grain bulk handling deal.

Under the special procurement, State firms with approval from the Treasury are allowed to restrict tendering if open procurement delivers undesired economic outcomes or if there is a pursuit of strategic partnerships or credit financing purchase.

Justice Onyiego also declared that the KPA board of directors acted beyond its legal powers (ultra vires) and without authority in undertaking the procurement process, arguing it remained the mandate of the managing director.

The judge faulted the KPA for amending its master plan to accommodate Portside, arguing that the blueprint demanded the second grain bulk facility to be built in Lamu or Dongo Kundu, Mombasa.

Portside intended to build its $45 million (Sh6.4 billion) facility in its private land adjacent to the port and only required the right to put up a 450-metre conveyor belt over the KPA land connecting ships to its grain handling plant.

But the Court of Appeal judges dismissed Justice Onyiego, arguing that he erred in law in stopping Portside from building the second grain handler.

“There was no evidence to show that the fourth to ninth respondents were discriminated against and, in the absence of specific pleading that the public or the first respondent was discriminated against, the learned Judge erred in finding that there was a violation of the right against non-discrimination,” said the Court of Appeal judges.

“The trial court erred in holding that the invocation of the Specially Permitted Procurement under section 144A of the PPAD, 2015 violated the Constitution.”

The fourth to ninth respondents are firms that initially expressed interest in building grain handling facilities, including Kilindini terminals, Kapa Oil refineries, Africa Ports and Terminals, Multiship International and Kipevu Inland Container EPZ Ltd.

However, the firms did not participate in the suit despite being cited as interested parties.

The judges heard that KPA would gain Sh6.9 billion from the Portside partnership in seven years, arguing that it was a better deal than investing Sh6 billion in the facility and waiting 11 years to recoup its investments.

“The trial court erred in holding that the KPA board of directors initiated the procurement in flagrant violation of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015,” said the court of appeal judges, adding that there was no evidence the board initiated procurement, but guided management through the process.

They added that it was not illegal to change the location of the second grain handler from Lamu or Dongo Kundu.

Mr Jaffer is no stranger to survival battles. For the duration he has been in business, he has come up against opponents, some formidable, others feeble, but always emerges victorious.

Parliament and milling firms sustained attacks on his business at the port. They opposed the exclusive right that GBHL enjoyed. This is understandable.

Kenya imports most of its grains, such as maize, rice and wheat, in bulk, making it a lucrative business that averages 3.4 million tonnes of grains annually from more than 100 ships.

Jaffer’s exclusive use of the port was for eight years and lapsed in 2008, but efforts to bring on board rival firms have been scuttled.

GBHL’s eight years of exclusive rights to operate at the port were initially supposed to end in February 2008, and on October 5, the same year, the KPA placed an advert inviting other bidders.

But the next day, KPA placed an advert cancelling the tender after Raila Odinga, who was then Prime Minister, intervened.

Although Mr Odinga defended his decision, saying he acted on advice from the Ministry of Transport, many believed his close ties with Mr Jaffer were at play.

The push to have a second grain facility at the port largely comes from milling companies who contend that they are paying “very high” rates per tonne of grain, and competition is expected to drive down shipment rates and lower the cost of food imports.

Kenya has recently increased food imports following poor harvests and increased demand from a growing population.

The nation imported maize, rice and wheat worth Sh131 billion in 2022 compared to Sh82 billion in 2019.