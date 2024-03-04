PAYE ONLINE

Treasury plans tax review to cushion low-income earners

By  Costant Munda

What you need to know:

  • Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u says Kenya’s current pay-as-you-earn structure has hit the low-income earners.
  • Workers earning a monthly income of less than Sh24,000 have been exempted from taxation since May 2020 hardest.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Steve Tikolo: Kenyan legend overseeing steady rise of Nigerian game

    Kenya cricket legends Steve Tikolo (left) and Aasif Karim

  2. PREMIUM Kalonzo hits out at Ruto over Haiti mission

    Kalonzo Musyoka

  3. PREMIUM Kenyans might pay Sh288bn in botched railway deal

    A cargo trai

  4. PREMIUM Revealed: How senators plan to corner governors

    Karungo Thang’wa

  5. PREMIUM Arror, Kimwarer deals: How the masters of deception duped an entire nation

    Abandoned equipment where Aror dam was to be built.