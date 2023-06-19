TransCentury secures injunction halting Equity takeover
What you need to know:
- The infrastructure-based investment firm, TransCentury,was placed under receivership by Equity Bank over a debt estimated at Sh4.8 billion, months after it missed a Sh2 billion cash call target on its second attempt.
The infrastructure-based investment firm had been placed under receivership by Equity Bank over the debt estimated at $34.3 million, months after it missed a Sh2 billion cash call target on its second attempt.
Equity Bank said Muriu Thoithi and George Weru of consultancy firm Price Waterhouse Coppers (PWC) have been appointed joint receivers of TransCentury with effect from June 16, 2023.
"The powers of the receivers extend to all assets and undertakings of the company. Only the Receivers and their representatives are authorised to handle the assets of the company,” the bank said.