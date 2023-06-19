TransCentury secures injunction halting Equity takeover

TransCentury secures an injunction halting Equity takeover; the bank had put it under receivership over Sh4.8 billion debt.

The infrastructure-based investment firm had been placed under receivership by Equity Bank over the debt estimated at $34.3 million, months after it missed a Sh2 billion cash call target on its second attempt.

Equity Bank said Muriu Thoithi and George Weru of consultancy firm Price Waterhouse Coppers (PWC) have been appointed joint receivers of TransCentury with effect from June 16, 2023.