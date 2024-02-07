Toyota to set up vehicle manufacturing plant in Kenya

Kenya and Toyota Tsusho Corporation of Japan sign a framework agreement for collaboration in vehicle manufacturing and renewable energy development in Tokyo.

Japanese car maker Toyota has agreed to set up a vehicle manufacturing plant in Kenya in a deal signed by President William Ruto in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The President said the move will bolster Kenya’s industrial sector, strengthen Kenya-Japan ties and expand opportunities for Kenyans.

The goal, he said, is to ensure locally manufactured vehicles are affordable and thus discourage the purchase of used cars.

“We must have a balance between the number of imported and newly manufactured vehicles,” Mr Ruto said.

In Tokyo, Japan, President Ruto witnessed the signing of the agreement in the presence of Toyota Tsusho Corporation of Japan President Ichiro Kashitani.

More to follow...

