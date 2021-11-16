Tough data law ushers in boom time for insurers

Data protection law

Data protection law is expected to usher in boom time for insurers keen on side-stepping.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Otiayo Guguyu

Nation Media Group

For Kenyan insurers long frustrated by extremely low uptake of cyber-crime policies by skeptic corporates, there is fresh hope for booming business as firms race to comply with a new law that has shaken up personal data security rules in the country.

