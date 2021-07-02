Tecno launches Phantom X, the night photography smartphone

Smartphone manufacturer Tecno has launched the Phantom X in Nairobi, making it its flagship product in its endeavour to move its business into more upscale segments.

In an event held at Emara Ole Sereni on Thursday night, the company re-launched Phantom as a separate sub-brand to give users what it called “an extraordinary experience” in its plans to keep creating premium devices for the African continent.

The Phantom X comes with a 3D curved display, a slim forehead and chin. It packs a triple rear camera on the back along with dual selfie cameras housed in a pill-shaped cutout.

Reviewing the new phone, Nation.Africa identified its prowess for night photography with a 50 megapixel Ultra-Night feature that enables users to take clear photos in full dusk.

Artificial Intelligence

Just like other smartphone manufacturers, Tecno has utilised the power of Artificial Intelligence to make the Phantom X’s super night mode magical in videography.

Its camera features an ultra large sensor which takes in 33 per cent more light from the outer environment compared to a phone featuring a 108MP camera. It also offers a wider ISO range and less noise and better exposure.

It is ideal for both individual and group selfies with the AI-assisted 105 degrees ultra-wide angle.

With the self-developed AI face recommendation switching algorithm, when multiple faces are detected, the selfie camera automatically recommends users to switch to ultra-wide shot mode to meet the needs of those multiple party selfies.

Unbounded by bezels, the 3D borderless screen features a large bending angle up to 70 degrees, making text and images blend seamlessly into infinity around the edges of the device.

The finest AMOLED display projects a streamlined and fluid vision of the world around you. The etched textured design presents vertical refined lines, producing pure artistic expression based on exquisite craftsmanship.

Higher storage devices

With the demand for higher storage devices and better battery performance on the rise in Africa, the Phantom X comes with an access memory of 8GB, an internal memory of 256 gigabytes and a 4700mAh battery.

When fully charged, it can support 30 days standby battery life, 16-hour YouTube video streaming and 9-hour online videoconferencing. It comes with a powerful flash charge where 30 minutes of charge can pump up charge to 70 per cent, making it a crucial tool for vloggers.

The company said it was committed to empowering consumers to “feel their extraordinary best throughout all their special moments in life.

“It is an extraordinary beginning that encompasses Tecno’s vision, encapsulating and reframed for a new audience of more demanding consumers,” said Stephen Ha, General Manager of Tecno. He said that the Phantom X is not just an innovative high-end smartphone as it also empowers the modern extraordinary user to learn to “reject the ordinary”, and boost confidence to have the ambition to achieve new heights.

“Holding this spirit, we aim to continually make breakthroughs in product and design innovations.”

The gadget, which will be retailing at Sh50,000, can be bought from the Phantom website or from local stores in Kenya and across Africa.

Phantom X also features an AI voice assistant which has mastered English and can respond to your instructions even when you are offline.

Global population

It also comes with an AI live transcribe function that can transcribe more than 70 languages, allowing you to communicate with more than 80 per cent of the global population.

For business documents, the one-button Document Photography correction detects erroneous data with smart precision, and extracts words from any type of images. But most critical is the gadgets ability to protect user private data, with functions like Peek Proof and App Encryption hiding keeping you protected against data breaches.

In case you lose your Phantom X, an anti-theft function alerts and locks your device remotely. Only you alone can unlock your smartphone, giving you confidence and guarantee in the security of your personal and sensitive information.