Kenya slips in ranking on technology uptake

Tech Kids Africa CEO Paul Akwabi (left) and Riara University Vice Chancellor Prof Robert Gateru during the signing of the memoranda in Nairobi. The two institutions target to train at least 5, 000 Kenyan learners between the age of 7 and 19 years on advanced technology skills in various schools.

Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

By  Elizabeth Kivuva

 Kenya has dropped seven places in a global ranking of governments’ readiness to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) in public services, a newly released annual index report shows.

