Kenya signs telemedicine partnership with Italian hospital

Kamel Ghribi

President Uhuru Kenyatta oversees the signing of an MoU by GSD vice president Kamel Ghribi (left) and Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Faustine Ngila

4IR Journalist

Nation Media Group

Kenya’s prowess in telemedicine in Africa is gaining momentum during the pandemic period, with more partnerships with global players being witnessed.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. KRA admits Kenya lost revenue in mineral export deals

  2. State urged to appoint board of directors at Nzoia Sugar

    Nzoia Sugar Company

  3. Kenya signs telemedicine partnership with Italian hospital

  4. Hussein Abkallo: A student most of my life, I’ve still grown in my career

  5. PRIME General rules on livestock vaccine use

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.