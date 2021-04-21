Instagram lets users filter insults in private message requests

  • Users will be able to add their terms to their block list, just as they already can for comments on their posts.
  • Facebook is also considering rolling the filter out to its other chat properties Messenger and WhatsApp.

Instagram started offering users on Wednesday the option to filter incoming direct message requests for hurtful language, a step aimed at showing the Facebook-owned social network is serious about reducing online harassment.

