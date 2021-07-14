France fines Google 500m euros in news copyright row

Google logo displayed on a tablet. France’s competition authority has fined Google 500 million euros.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Google initially refused to pay media outlets for the snippets of news stories, photos and videos that appear in the search results, arguing that the traffic these searches send to their websites was payment enough.

France's competition watchdog on Tuesday slapped Google with a 500-million-euro ($593-million) fine for failing to negotiate "in good faith" with media companies over the use of their content under EU copyright rules.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Fuel prices will not change, says Epra

  2. Google fined 500m euros in news copyright row

  3. Auditor-General pokes holes in KICC valuation

  4. PRIME Brace yourself for more taxes

  5. Why you should insist on individual land title deed

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.