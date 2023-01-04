Happening Now: Live: President Ruto meets the press
Facebook parent firm slapped with Sh50bn fine over EU data breaches
Meta was slapped Wednesday with fines totalling €390 million euros (about Sh50 billion) for breaching EU personal data laws on Facebook and Instagram, Ireland's data regulator said Wednesday.
The Data Protection Commission said in a statement that Meta breached "its obligations in relation to transparency" and used an incorrect legal basis "for its processing of personal data for the purpose of behavioural advertising".
More follows...