Facebook parent firm slapped with Sh50bn fine over EU data breaches

Ireland's data privacy regulator has fined Meta for breaching "its obligations in relation to transparency". 

Meta was slapped Wednesday with fines totalling €390 million euros (about Sh50 billion) for breaching EU personal data laws on Facebook and Instagram, Ireland's data regulator said Wednesday.

The Data Protection Commission said in a statement that Meta breached "its obligations in relation to transparency" and used an incorrect legal basis "for its processing of personal data for the purpose of behavioural advertising".

