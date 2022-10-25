5 WhatsApp alternatives you can use for chatting

Today’s outage of the Meta-owned application, Whatsapp, has left thousands of its users asking what other chatting app alternatives there could be.

With WhatsApp glitching now and then, many internet users have found themselves seeking refuge in other chatting apps that offer similar functionalities.

This happens to be the second such incident by WhatsApp since October 2021.

Many people, including businesses, find themselves in a drawback when the app undergoes such not-so-minor inconveniences as many of the activities that are dependent on the application are halted until the issues are resolved.

Many WhatsApp users have now been prompted to search for other popular chatting apps, and in this article, we share the best options of Whatsapp-esque applications that internet users can explore in case WhatsApp suffers another glitch.

Many of these apps are free to use, and users can make voice calls, video calls, and send chats to others, with the only requirement being internet access through data bundles or Wi-Fi.

1. Telegram

Telegram, which is owned by Russian developers, has over 200 million users globally. People can use the app on laptops, tablets, and mobile devices. It runs on a cloud-based messaging service.

With Telegram, you can make an audio call or send messages. This app also has a Secret Chat feature that lets you send timed messages. After they’re sent, the message will expire when the designated time is up.

Telegram offers numerous great features such as the ability to integrate bots, stickers, and free downloads. It also enables you to choose a theme so you can make your message more personal and reflective of your business. It runs on android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, macOS, web application and Linux.

2. Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger is a Meta-owned mobile app that enables chat, voice, and video communications among users.

The Messenger app is a separate app from Facebook and is a free mobile messaging app used for instant messaging, sharing photos, videos, audio recordings, and for group chats. The app, which is free to download, can be used to communicate with friends on Facebook and phone contacts.

On Android devices, the app also integrates SMS texting so that users don’t have to toggle between communication interfaces for different contacts. Once the user selects Messenger as the default SMS client, text messages and Facebook chat are available through Messenger. SMS messages and threads are colour-coded purple to differentiate them from the blue-coded Facebook messages.

3. Signal

The secure messaging app ‘Signal' has been around for years but, in 2021, it saw a huge spike in users after a heightened awareness of the need for privacy. Now, the app is used by over 40 million people globally.

Known for its end-to-end encryption and independent structure as a non-profit organization run by a foundation, and not the usual big tech companies, Signal has previously been the communication method of choice for activists, people in the hacker community, and others concerned about privacy.

You can text or make voice or video calls with friends, either one-on-one or in groups, and use emoji reactions or stickers just like in other apps, but with an upper hand advantage of secure privacy.

4. Imo

Imo counts among one of the worldwide messaging apps competing for users. Although the app gets credit for its clean design and free HD-quality video chatting, it doesn't offer a broader ecosystem of utilities that differentiate it from its peers.

The mobile version of Imo supports HD-quality voice and video calling. In addition to text messaging with a library of stickers, you can join group video calls. Imo supports Android, iOS, and Windows Phones.

5. WeChat

WeChat is a messaging and calling app that allows you to easily connect with family and friends across countries. It's the all-in-one communications app for text (SMS/MMS), voice and video calls, and file sharing with hundreds of free, fun, animated stickers to express one's feelings.

Known as China’s powerhouse app, WeChat is more than a messaging and social media app. It is a lifestyle for millions of its users across the globe.

Bonus: