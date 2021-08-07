Tanzania maize exports to Kenya surge sixfold after Suluhu visit

President Uhuru Kenyatta, President Samia Suluhu Hassan

President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) welcomes Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the State House in Nairobi on May 4, 2021. 

Photo credit: Simon Maina | AFP

By  Gerald Andae

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya is a maize deficit country and relies on imports from Tanzania and Uganda to meet its annual demand.
  • Kenya started mending fences with Tanzania shortly after President Samia's trip to Nairobi, with Trade ministers from the two countries meeting in Arusha just weeks after the visit to address other underlying trade issues.

Maize imports from Tanzania jumped more than sixfold to 118,329 bags in May on the back of President Samia Suluhu’s visit to Kenya that saw Dar and Nairobi reach a deal to lift a ban that had been put in place.

