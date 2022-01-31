Power lines

A pylon with power lines from the Lake Turkana Wind Power substation in Loiyangalani, Marsabit County in September 2018. 

Suswa power line: Ketraco in Sh13bn dilemma

By  Otiayo Guguyu

What you need to know:

  • Wind power project line already cost Sh18bn in idle power payments.
  • Four pylons along the transmission line collapsed in December last year.

The government is caught in a dilemma over a Sh13 billion bill it faces should it keep the key Loiyangalani — Suswa power line off for a year to allow for comprehensive repairs.

