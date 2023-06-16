Supreme Court deals blow to former Britam bosses accused of stealing Sh1bn
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal by three former Britam bosses and founders of Cytonn to quash their prosecution over alleged theft of Sh1 billion.
The suspects, Edwin Dande, Elizabeth Nkukuu and Patricia Wanjama, also wanted the Supreme Court to permanently stop police from arresting or harassing them in connection to the complaint lodged against them by Britam in 2014.
But the Supreme Court has ruled that the proper path for them to follow is to face the charges at the Chief Magistrate’s court and let that court determine their innocence or guilt.