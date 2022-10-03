State moves to streamline the digital taxi hailing space
The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has given current and prospective digital taxi hailing firms 14 days to apply for licences as Transport Network Companies.
In a notice from NTSA Director-General, the Transport Network Companies Licence Application Form and the Transport Network Companies, Drivers and Passengers Rules , 2022 are available for download on the NTSA website: www.ntsa.go.ke under Notices.
And a revenue sharing agreement between the firm, car owner and driver are a pre-requisite for approval of the application forms.
The application should be deposited at the Authority's Head Office Registry, 316 Upper Hill Chambers, 9th Floor, Second Ngong Avenue.
The move follows a collaborative sensitisation workshop organised by the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works for all relevant stakeholders.