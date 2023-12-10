State frets over lack of links between SMEs, learning institutions

The government is concerned over the lack of linkages between learning institutions and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Dr Juma Mukhwana, Principal Secretary for the State Department of Industry in the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry said there is minimal absorption of new technologies by SMEs.

The PS who was the chief guest during Mount Kenya University's (MKU) 24th graduation ceremony at the Happy Valley campus in Thika, said many SMEs lack appropriate skills critical to their growth, commercialisation of innovative technologies; and a low appreciation of science and its contribution to the economy.

Noting that small-scale industries, often the backbone of many economies, play a vital role in generating employment, driving innovation, and contributing significantly to local value addition and employment creation, he said this is where the synergy between higher education and small-scale industries becomes pivotal.

During the graduation held under the theme, The Role of Higher Education in Driving Small-Scale Industry for Socio-Economic Equity through Linkages, 5,763 graduands were conferred with degrees, diplomas and certificates.

Economic development

Out of these, 3,429 were men and 2,334 female and among them were 19 PhDs, 531 Masters Holders, and 113 postgraduate diplomas.

The PS said small-scale industries play a critical role Kenya’s economic development by employing 14.1 million people representing about 93 per cent of the national workforce. ”This sector contributes 24 per cent to the GDP,” he said.

Among the youth, SMEs have significantly contributed to innovation and skill development, enabling them to realise their full potential resulting in increased productivity of the young people.

“I appreciate this university for equipping young people with the right skills, knowledge, and activities to play in our market and at the international level,” Dr Mukhwana noted.

He said the government will continue to promote partnerships between SMEs, academia, and the private sector in skill development, promoting development of new technologies, and creating policies that encourage research and innovation in the country.

Research partnerships

“This collaboration was manifested during the Covid-19 pandemic period; during which many innovations were developed and deployed into the market.”

"Collaborative efforts, such as research partnerships, technology transfer, mentorship programs, and internships, can facilitate the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and resources. Such linkages empower small-scale industries with the latest advancements in technology, managerial skills, and market insights, thus enhancing their productivity and competitiveness" noted the PS.

The chairman of the university council, Dr Vincent Gaitho, said MKU is committed to ensuring compliance to national and international training standards that are guided by policies and regulations.

He said MKU has embraced expansion of higher education and attracted both local and international students to pursue globally accredited programmes. “Our digital footprint is growing globally, with students enrolling from more than 40 nationalities,” he said.

MKU vice-chancellor, Prof Deogratius Jaganyi, said intake of students in its campuses continues to grow as the institution remains on course to become the largest university in Kenya.