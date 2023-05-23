Sh3.58bn marked for Kisumu - Muhoroni road works

The Treasury has apportioned Sh3.58 billion over the next three financial years for the construction of the grand 63-kilometre Kisumu-Miwani-Chemelil –Muhoroni-Kipsitet road.

Budget documents by the Treasury showed that Sh908 million will go to the project in the new financial year starting July. The road project will then get Sh1.2 billion and Sh1.4 billion in the next successive 2024/25 and 2025/26 financial years, respectively.

The State allocated Sh437.21 million for the project in the current fiscal year ending June.

Built in the early 60s, the road that traverses Kisumu, Nandi, and Kericho counties has become impassable due to heavy use by cane transport trucks and tractors. Several sections of the road have also been damaged by floods over the years.

This has seen most motorists take the longer Kericho-Kisumu road going through Awasi and Ahero.

The ongoing project includes the dualling of the Mamboleo intersection and the construction of service lanes, pedestrian walkways, and street lighting.

A seven-metre single-carriageway near the Great Lakes University section will also be constructed, with two-metre wide shoulders on the entire stretch. It will also have service lanes, pedestrian walkways, and the provision of street lighting around the area.

The State last year awarded the contract for the construction of the road to three Chinese firms including China Railways Tenth Group, Sinohydro Company Limited, and H-Young Company Limited.

Works on the road started at the intersection with Kisumu - Kakamega (A1) road in Kisumu at Mamboleo and will progress through Miwani, Chemelil, and Muhoroni eventually terminating at Kapsitet junction, where it joins the Kericho-Kisumu road.

The work has been split into three lots. Lot 1 runs from Mamboleo junction to Miwani and will be done by China Railways Tenth Group.