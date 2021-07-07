Senators say Ifmis has ‘failed to stop theft’, to recommend changes

By Peter Mburu

Senators and county governments want to clip the National Treasury’s powers in governing the Integrated Financial Management Information System (Ifmis), by having all key users of the system be given equal access.

