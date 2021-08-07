Marianne Duijm
Turning cashew waste into caramel

By  Pauline Ongaji

What you need to know:

  • After harvesting cashews, many farmers extract the nut and throw away the fruit.
  • Marianne Duijm, a Dane, has come up with a way to utilise the waste and earn farmers more cash.

Marianne Duijm, 28, has a big dream for cashewnut farmers, particularly those in Africa. Her dream involves adding value to the cashew apple, which is regarded by many farmers in Kenya and across Africa as a waste after extraction of the nut.

