The puzzle of mass deaths on a clean, organised pig farm

Pig farm

Pigs on a farm. Farm data collection is the most tedious part of any investigation by a vet. Yet in the data lies critical information regarding the problem at hand.
 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
Gold Joseph Mugachia

By  Dr Joseph Mugachia

Veterinary doctor.

What you need to know:

There are no readily available tests for parvovirus, porcine respiratory, reproductive syndrome and African swine fever that could cause the problem

No veterinary doctor looks forward to finding themselves in the position I waded into last week. 

