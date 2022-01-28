Anne Okelo

The joy and pain of keeping poultry in an urban area

By  Elizabeth Ojina

  • Anne Okelo has been an urban poultry farmer for eight years.
  • During this time, she has seen the worst and the best of poultry farming.

Inside her 9m by 4m poultry house in Kenya-Re estate in Kisumu, Anne Okelo keeps 110 Kuroiler birds.
Before last year’s festive season, she had over 200 birds but she sold the rest during the festive season at Sh1,000 each.

