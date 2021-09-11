Patrick Wambani
Shaban Makokha | Nation Media Group

Seeds of Gold

Prime

Patrick Wambani: I mill my pension from livestock feeds every month

By  Shaban Makokha

Writer

Nation Media Group

Dressed in a white overcoat, a yellow cap, gumboots and matching trousers, Patrick Wambani checks his milling machine if it is functioning well.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.