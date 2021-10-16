Acacia tortilis pods
Pius Maundu | Nation Media Group

Seeds of Gold

Prime

Our animals thrive on acacia pods, says Mzee Kunyaa

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Muvea Kunyaa paces across his farmland in the sunbaked Nzalae village in Kitui County as a herd of his livestock follows him.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.