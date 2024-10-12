Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access
Sugarcane

New cane variety to improve sugar production

Scroll down to read the article

A farmer harvests sugarcane at his farm in Koru, Kisumu County.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Elizabeth Ojina

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Cane farmers in the Nyando Belt have embraced new early maturing varieties that could see an increase in sugar production and make the venture more profitable. The varieties take nine to 14 months to mature. 

The old varieties that take 18 to 24 moths to mature have low sucrose content and are susceptible to diseases like smut, mosaic and ratoon stunting. 

The Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization has identified 27 new cane varieties. Kenya Sugarcane Growers Association Secretary-General, Richard Ogendo, said there is a need for farmers to bulk and propagate seeds at the nucleus estates of government-owned millers.

Value of cane

“The association wants the Sh600 million allocated for the value chain be released to the Sugar Research Institute,” Ogendo said.

“Farmers will benefit because the quality-based payment systems will be implemented.”

Farmers will be paid for the value of cane, based on sucrose content, and weight.

During a stakeholder meeting and inspection of Muhoroni and Chemelil sugar factories last month, Agriculture PS Paul Rono said the government is doing all it can to rejuvenate the sector by encouraging the growing of the new cane varieties.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM At 90, oldest man to have climbed Mt Kenya is not about to stop

    Naigzy Gebremedhin

  2. PREMIUM Millie Odhiambo's book sparks debate on sexual coercion at workplace

    Millie Odhiambo

  3. PREMIUM Supreme Court judge caught up in fight over John Keen’s Sh13bn estate

    John Keen

  4. PREMIUM MPs shocker for Ruto, Raila over Nadco report

    President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga.