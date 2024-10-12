New cane variety to improve sugar production

Cane farmers in the Nyando Belt have embraced new early maturing varieties that could see an increase in sugar production and make the venture more profitable. The varieties take nine to 14 months to mature.

The old varieties that take 18 to 24 moths to mature have low sucrose content and are susceptible to diseases like smut, mosaic and ratoon stunting.

The Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization has identified 27 new cane varieties. Kenya Sugarcane Growers Association Secretary-General, Richard Ogendo, said there is a need for farmers to bulk and propagate seeds at the nucleus estates of government-owned millers.

Value of cane

“The association wants the Sh600 million allocated for the value chain be released to the Sugar Research Institute,” Ogendo said.

“Farmers will benefit because the quality-based payment systems will be implemented.”

Farmers will be paid for the value of cane, based on sucrose content, and weight.