Kicopo Poultry Sacco yields millions to farmers in Kitui

In the heart of Mulango ward, Kitui County, is a tale of entrepreneurial spirit and community empowerment that can be traced back to 2013.

It was born out of the shared ambition of a group of chicken farmers, who recognised what collective action could do.

With nothing more than a dream and a handful of resources, they banded together to form a table banking group.

The farmers pooled their savings and resources to bolster their fledgling chicken enterprises.

Little did they know that the modest endeavour would mushroom into something grand within just five years.

The aim was to gather chickens from farmers and sell them collectively.

Group chairman Ngolo Mutie says the cooperative started with one chicken collection centre in Kitui town. Customers would come here to buy chickens and even have birds slaughtered.

By that time, the sacco had 40 registered chicken traders. Members would save and borrow from the organisation to finance their chicken trade.

With a bigger membership and aspirations expanded, the group members took the decisive decision to transform their cooperative into a full-fledged sacco.

Amidst the dusty paths and vibrant markets of Kitui town, Kicopo Poultry Traders Sacco Ltd was born.

At its helm stood Mr Mutie, a leader whose dedication and foresight propelled the sacco to greatness.

With a collection centre serving as Kicopo’s nucleus, the sacco embarked on aggregating and market birds on behalf of its members.

Unfortunately, Kicopo Sacco found itself grappling with the constraints of an elementary marketing strategy and a lack of diversification in revenue streams.

Operating in isolation, it struggled to meet the burgeoning demand for its products.

Moreover, the absence of a processing and value-addition plant stifled the sacco’s potential for growth and innovation.

Chickens ready for processing. Central to KICOPO success was the opening of a modern slaughterhouse. Photo credit: Pool

However, adversity proved to be the catalyst for transformation.

To chart a new course, Mr Mutie and fellow Kicopo pioneers resolved to redefine their approach.

They seized an opportunity presented by the National Agricultural and Rural Inclusive Growth Project (NARIGP), envisioning it as a lifeline to propel their aspirations.

The drive was funded by the World Bank and the Kenyan government.

Launched in 2018 by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, its primary goal was to help improve the livelihoods of smallholder farmers.

With NARIGP’s support, Kicopo underwent a metamorphosis, bolstered by an infusion of capital and expertise.

“We learnt about the support NARIGP was giving to farmers and saw a chance to get help. We developed a concept note on our proposed solution and shared it with it,” Mr Mutie says.

Through planning and determination, they secured more funding to open a modern processor.

Under the guidance of mentors and industry experts, Kicopo members got more training.

From mastering abattoir management to honing marketing prowess, they became formidable players in the poultry industry.

By 2022, Kicopo had evolved into a juggernaut, boasting a network of more than 5,800 farmers and 226 poultry-keeping groups.

Through strategic expansion, the sacco erected an impressive array of aggregation centres, breathing new life into rural communities.

Central to the sacco success was the inauguration of a slaughterhouse capable of handling 1,000 birds daily.

With many value-added products – including dressed chicken, succulent gizzards and cuts – Kicopo carved a niche in the market, commanding premium prices.