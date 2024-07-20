How to strengthen veterinary services in Africa

Strong veterinary services are crucial if Africa is going to carry out effective and early detection, surveillance and reporting of animal diseases, including zoonosis, which can spread rapidly from animals to humans. Seeds of Gold writes Francis Mureithi talked to Benson Ameda, the president of the Africa Veterinary Technicians Association.

What is ailing the African veterinary technician as we speak today?

When an industry is ailing and the systems are not effective then the service provider may appear to be ailing. We still have countries where regulations have not been put in place. Some are working on goodwill. We need laws so that vet technicians can offer their services with confidence.

How can we strengthen veterinary services in Africa?

By ensuring that every service provider is regulated. This will translate to improved livestock sector performance. We need technicians to be given responsibilities and recognition to ensure that the movement of transboundary diseases from one country to another is closely monitored to guarantee the safety of the meat that we eat.

West Africa is doing better than East Africa in livestock production, why?

West Africa respects professionalism and international laws. The main challenge in the rest of Africa is that the control of veterinary services is left to politicians who interfere with the reporting of notifiable diseases.

What are some of the milestones that the African Veterinary Technician's Association has achieved?

The association has lobbied the World Organisation for Animal Health and has been able to develop minimum competencies for animal technicians and technologists. Our veterinary technicians and technologists are benchmarked with global standards. We have been able to assist countries to use these minimum competencies in training institutions and therefore we have technicians who can work across the borders. This has helped to control animal diseases.

As an association, what happens whenever there’s an outbreak of a deadly disease?

We have a system that controls and monitors outbreaks of diseases. We work closely with the governments and our members take the lead in investigating and managing infectious diseases.

They also develop contingency plans for infectious disease outbreak management and identify the sources of infection.

They prevent further exposure of animals to the infection sources, determine where the disease has spread, and guide control measures during and after the outbreak. They also improve knowledge of the behaviour and pattern of disease.

Training of veterinary technicians in Africa is key in strengthening veterinary services in Africa, what is the status?

Veterinary technicians and technologists in Africa are well-trained. Their training is up to the international standards. It is aligned with the World Health Organisation for Animal Health Competency guidelines. Kenya is one of the countries that is highly rated and is reviewing the contentious Veterinary Practice and Veterinary Medicines Bill of 2024.

What strategies does your association have in place to increase the adoption of animal vaccines by smallholder farmers?

As a continent, we need to boost the production capacity and quality of selected vaccines. We need independent laboratory quality systems to be strengthened.

Kenya does not have enough service providers. We have insufficient meat inspectors, veterinarians and veterinarian technicians who are supposed to submit credible reports to donors.

Vaccines are not given to politicians and that is why we need trained staff to receive the vaccines.

Rabies vaccines are still not available to most people in Africa, why?

Rabies is a disease that can be controlled. However, the killer disease remains a challenge because the systems to control it have collapsed. Controlled vaccinations and disease reporting were the hallmarks of containing rabies but that is no longer the practice in most governments in Africa. We need more personnel because veterinary services are a public good.

If that is the case, what is your organisation doing to address the problem?

Veterinarians play a big role in the security of a country. We push for more sensitisation of those in authority to understand the work of veterinarians. However, they don’t allow us to sensitise them. They need to know the operations of veterinary services and why we restrict the movements of animals.

What are some of the benefits of having enough veterinary technicians on the continent?

Veterinarian technicians and technologists are in every village on this continent. They can easily sensitise the livestock farmers and those in authority. This can work if there is a mutual working relationship.

They deal with the treatment, and prevention of animal diseases, illnesses, and disorders and promote animal welfare by advising the farmers.

The veterinary industry can provide care tailored to meet the unique needs of diverse populations, including underserved communities.

Working as a vet tech can take an emotional toll on depressed farmers, especially when you're working with animals that are sick or abused. Helping animals live happy and healthy lives gives joy to farmers.

They work to prevent animal diseases through vaccinations, regular check-ups, and disease surveillance. They play a key role in identifying, controlling, and preventing zoonotic diseases, thus safeguarding animal and human health.

They are essential in the conservation of endangered species. They help to free the continent from hunger and to have adequate food.

What are the challenges facing young veterinary technicians?

The job is sometimes stressful and physically demanding. Animals become ill and need care at all hours of the day or night, so vet technicians and technologists often work holidays, nights and weekends with poor remunerations.

As an association are you concerned by the rising cost of vet care forcing farmers to neglect their animals?

Concoctions and medicines used by some of the farmers are bad. We have untrained people treating animals. We get unregistered drugs across the borders which increases the cost of treatment of animals.

Climate change is already hitting Africa's livestock, how can governments help smallholder farmers mitigate this risk?