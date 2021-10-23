Anne Njoki
Gerald Bwisa | Nation Media Group

Seeds of Gold

Prime

The 458-acre all-in-one farm

logo (2)

By  Gerald Bwisa

Nation Media Group

Over the years, Trans Nzoia County has been known as the grain basket of the country, producing millions of bags of maize and beans.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.