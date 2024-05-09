Safaricom makes history as first regional company to surpass billion-dollar earnings

Safaricom has posted its first profit rise in three years even as its operating profit saw it become the first company in the region to hit past the billion-dollar mark in earnings.

The net profit for the full year to March rose 1.2 percent to Sh62.99 billion, compared to Sh52.48 billion posted in a similar period last year.

The operating profit surged 20 percent to Sh139.9 billion in earnings before interest and tax.