Safaricom Company Secretary Kathryne Maundu resigns

Kathryne Maundu has resigned from the position of Company Sectretary at Safaricom PLC, the board has announced. Maundu has held this position since 2016.

The board has announced the appointment of Linda Mesa Wambani as Company Sectretary in acting capacity effective October 1.

Until this appointment, Linda has been serving as Senior Legal Counsel at Safaricom supporting the MPesa Foundation and the telco's investment undertakings in Ethiopia.

Ms Maundu's exit from Safaricom marks the latest change in the top leadership of the listed telco.

In January, Adil Khawaja took over as Chairman following the resignation of John Ngumi.