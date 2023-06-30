President Ruto, Rigathi Gachagua, MPs set for 14pc pay raise in SRC review

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addressing media on June 21, 2023 after holding a meeting with Constitutional Commissions and Independent Offices. With him is the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) Chair Lyn Cherop Mengich.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Kepha Muiruri

State officers, including the President, the Deputy President, Cabinet Secretaries and MPs, are set for a 14 percent pay raise on average over the next two years starting next month in a review proposed by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to cushion them against the rising cost of living.

If approved, the officials will enjoy significant relief from the impact of the persistently high inflation which has eroded personal incomes amid rising cost of basic consumer products. 

