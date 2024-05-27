A farmer plucking tea

Report reveals how tea farmers lost Sh600m in dubious deals

A farmer plucking tea.  Some 620,000 small scale tea farmers lost over Sh600 million in dubious transactions by top officials at the Kenya Tea Development Agency.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kamore Maina

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Sh101m of farmers’ money was lost through overpayment to lawyers appointed to represent KTDA.
  • Two former senior staffers of KTDA have been identified as persons of interest in this scheme.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Ogolla death probe: Here's the progress

    Kenya Defence Forces’ combat helicopters

  2. PREMIUM MPs probe Sh544m fuel subsidy payout

    Kenya Pipeline Company depot

  3. PREMIUM Why South Africa’s ANC faces its greatest test, yet

    South Africa

  4. PREMIUM Why Haiti police deployment has been delayed

    Kithure Kindiki

  5. PREMIUM Ernest Wendo: Gor Mahia FC’s most decorated player

    Ernest Wendo