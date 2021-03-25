File | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Powerful 10-member team to assess multi-billion shilling public tenders

logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

MPs have proposed radical changes to strengthen the regulation and oversight of public-private partnership (PPP) projects to weed out corruption.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME Shimoni fish port row pits KPA and private investor

  2. PRIME Bill seeks to seal loopholes in public projects

  3. MPs demand bigger say on state borrowing in new law

  4. PRIME The fall of billionaire marketing genius

  5. PRIME UK mining firm to pay Kenya Sh300m after losing licence row

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.