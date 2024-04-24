Power Learn Project appoints new board of trustees

Pan-African social impact organisation, Power Learn Project has appointed a new board of trustees.

The new board will be led by former ICT and Youth Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Nadia Ahmed Abdalla.

The team’s main objective of empowering the youth with skills to address pressing challenges facing Africa.

Power Learn Project also aims to impact about 15,000 individuals through tech scholarships this year.

Ms Abdalla said the appointment offered her an opportunity to empower the youth further.

Youth empowerment

“Youth empowerment has always been a core value for me. Throughout my career, I've seen firsthand the transformative power of equipping young people with the skills and knowledge to succeed. PLP's mission to empower a generation of tech-savvy African youth perfectly aligns with my values and vision for the continent's future,” she said.

Alongside Ms Abdalla, sitting at the board will be seasoned professionals, including Serah Katusya (CEO of Belva Digital), Martin Ndlovu (Chief Growth Officer of Gebeya), Anthony Muiyuro (Partner at Deloitte) and Wakiuru Njuguna (Managing Partner, Heva Fund).

“It’s certainly refreshing to welcome our new board of trustees, and we look forward to the transformative potential ahead. Africa is a vibrant hub of tech innovation, and PLP is committed to empowering the next generation of developers equipped to tackle Africa’s most pressing challenges – from climate change, food security, healthcare, and financial inclusion,” said Sasaki Kenji, Chair of PLP’s Governing Council.

The organisation also credited Ms Abdalla’s appointment as part of its milestones in achieving diversity, empowerment and Pan-Africanism.

e-commerce solutions

PLP also announced the appointment of Mr Morris Mwangi as Director of Finance and administration and Mr Albert Kimani as Director of Programmes and Strategy.

The organisation targets to intensify its focus on Kenya, Tanzania and Nigeria, with the creation of in-country leadership expected to strengthen its ability to address their varied needs and cultivate a robust tech talent pool within these high-growth economies.

PLP’s latest impact report indicates that it has empowered 7,000 graduates across five African countries, mainly with e-commerce solutions.

“A remarkable 1,300 graduates have completed projects within this sector, demonstrating the growing demand for digitally savvy professionals who can navigate the online marketplace,” PLP said.