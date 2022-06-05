Pensioners wary of plan to sell Pyrethrum assets

Pensioners at the cash-strapped Pyrethrum Processing Company of Kenya (PPCK) have raised the alarm over the intended sale of Sh4 billion non-core assets ahead of the August 9 General Election.

The government wants to sell houses and land in prime areas of Nakuru City to clear the pensioners’ dues amounting to Sh2 billion. However, some of the pensioners say the timing is suspect, given the proximity of the polls.

They said the assets were undervalued by government valuers. “Some properties have been undervalued. Some houses in Nakuru City are worth Sh700 million, but the government valuers want them to be sold at about Sh300 million. This is a new avenue for the corrupt to strike the last blow at the remaining pensioners," said Mr Harun Tinga, the pensioners' spokesperson.

“We have lost faith with steps so far taken by the national government to end our miseries and notable among such steps are the recent proposal to sell non-core assets like land and houses.”

PPCK Board chairperson George Wachira said they had written to the Treasury to be allowed to sell the non-core assets.

The pensioners want the process of disposing of some of the assets to be transparent so that farmers could be supplied with planting materials to revive production at the largely dormant Nakuru factory. “Why the hurry to dispose of the houses at throwaway prices when we have elections in just under 60 days?” asked a pensioner.

Mr Tinga said the land and houses should be valued at the current market rate by an independent valuer. “This is unfair and unjust. It's painful to keep PPCK pensioners waiting for more than a decade. The pension law in this country is horrible."

Tales of the pensioners struggling to get their delayed cash have neither been musical nor sweet to the ears. Rather than enjoy retirement after selflessly serving PPCK, they are struggling to access their benefits.

PPCK used to process pyrethrum, once called the black gold of Kenya, and earned the country more than Sh10 billion in foreign exchange a year, compared to just Sh57 million today.

“I have been reduced to a perpetual beggar. My relatives have abandoned me. My neighbours see me as a burden, yet I contributed faithfully to my pension scheme. After diligently working for PPCK for 30 years, the golden handshake is a tale of miseries,” lamented a pensioner. “The company we served doesn’t care about our welfare anymore.”

The frustrated pensioners are concerned that the government is not prioritising their problem.

The pension mess at PPCK has grown from bad to worse since the advent of the Jubilee administration in 2013, and there is no hope that pensioners’ fate would change for the better any time soon.

The pensioners spent their youthful lives and talents working for the company in anticipation of the payment of gratuity and pension which they would use as fall back on after retirement.

Unfortunately, though, this has been a tall dream thanks to the absolute neglect and contempt for pensioners by successive governments and the massive corruption at the once blue-chip company.

The frustrated pensioners are concerned that the Jubilee government is not prioritising their problem, even as it works to revive the ailing sub-sector in 18 pyrethrum growing counties.

All the supposed efforts embarked upon by the government to revive the ailing sub-sector have been half-hearted including the disposal of the non-core assets.

"Why has the government which promised to prioritise our problem and clear our Sh2 billion dues and revive the ailing industry remained a bystander for 13 years even when the High Court has ruled that we should be paid our pending dues," said another pensioner.

"I suffered a stroke two years ago and I have been bedridden and confined to my house. I'm now living a miserable and painful life, yet I worked so hard during my youthful days at the defunct Pyrethrum Board of Kenya which transitioned to PPCK. I saved money that I thought would help me enjoy my retirement in peace," said Mr Robinson Kuria.

"I expected to have a sweet rest after labouring for the better half of my life working for PPCK. As a pensioner, my desire is a peaceful life devoid of stress after retirement. However, sadly what I'm currently undergoing is a slow death sentence at my old age with the delayed pension," added Mr Kuria.

"I saved my pension in anticipation of making life easy for me when the chips are down. I'm so disturbed that this desire will not be met at my old age when I most need the money," concluded Mr Kuria.

Ms Annabel Ng'endo, a former worker is also suffering a similar fate.

"I'm suffering from arthritis and I underwent a hip operation. I have exhausted all my meagre resources as I wait for my pension dues. As senior citizens, who worked hard and helped the country earn billions of shillings in foreign exchange, we deserve better treatment and I urge the government to address our plight," said Ms Ngendo.

"Those who are holding our dues inflicting more suffering for pensioners should note that pension matters are a constitutional issue and not a privilege," said another pensioner.

Another pensioner who gave his name as John said it is an evil act to deny a pensioner his or her due.

"The worst thing one can do to a pensioner is to withhold the pension at old age after spending most of their useful life working for another," said John.

Outstanding dues

He added: "If the government is humane and fair and just, pensioners should be paid their outstanding dues immediately they retire without further delay to enable them to start a new life without stress."

He said it is shameful and embarrassing for PPCK pensioners to be talking of pension delays 13 years after retirement.

Nearly 70 pensioners have died without getting a cent of their dues from their years at the company, and dozens of others are ailing and in need of money for medical care, with some in various hospitals across the country.

"Hardly a month passes without hearing some bad news. If it's not the death of a colleague, then it's hospitalisation. This problem of delayed pension is a sad scenario that the government should address and give priority to resolve," said Mr Tinga.

"It's now more than a decade since we received our last payment. Sadly, the government which is supposed to intervene is acting at a snail's speed to resolve the overdue pension problems facing the pensioners even as many continue to die as they wait for their pending dues," added Mr Tinga.

The Pyrethrum Board of Kenya Staff Superannuation Scheme fell into financial problems in 2012 in what was attributed to mismanagement by the sponsors.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, while on a visit to the Nakuru pyrethrum factory in October, last year announced a Sh500 million revival plan and assured the pensioners the government would clear their dues, including the statutory deductions and Sacco contributions.