Passenger dies aboard Kenya Airways flight from New York

A Kenya Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner at the JFK International Airport in New York, US. 

Photo credit: File | PSCU

By  Nation Reporter

Kenya Airways has confirmed that a passenger aboard one of its flights from New York to Nairobi has passed away.

In a Friday evening statement, the carrier, popularly known as KQ, said that a medical emergency had forced its pilots to divert the plane to Casablanca, Morocco.

The ill passenger, whose identity has not been disclosed, later died. 

"We convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," KQ said.

"We sincerely apologise to our other guests for the inconvenience," the carrier added. 

The incident happened on Monday August 22 aboard flight KQ003. 

KQ said Moroccan medical personnel tried to help but found that the passenger, a Kenyan man, was already unresponsive. 

The plane, which was to land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 10:30am yesterday, got to Nairobi at about 7pm the same day.

The man’s family was reportedly informed of the incident and was at the airport to collect his body.

