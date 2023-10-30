More firms leveraging tech for HR processes

More companies are adopting the use of digital platforms in their Human Resource processes, in a new move to monitor employee performance and improve their productivity.

About 86 per cent of companies indicate the likelihood to adopt digital platforms and apps in the next five years to keep up with trends in the technology world, in areas such as big data, cloud computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to the 2023 World Economic Forum Future of Jobs Report.

Amid the difficult business environment not only in Kenya but also across the region, more organizations find themselves appreciating the impact of digitization on commerce and trade and are leveraging tech beyond their IT departments.

Payroll and HR technology firm, Seamless HR, says automating organizational processes will be to enhancing efficiencies and increase compliance.

“Beyond simplifying manual HR tasks, automation facilitates HR professionals to extract critical data and analytics such as attendance and absence, turnover and retention, training and development, which improves overall organization performance,” Seamless HR CEO and Founder Emanuel Okeleji said during the 27th Institute of Human Resources Management (IHRM) National Conference.

The company powers close to 1,000 organizations and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) across Africa with cloud-based solutions, to store employee records, manage leave applications, monitoring performance management and payroll disbursement.

Dr Okeleji said HR departments want to provide great service but too often find themselves saddled with repetitive, transactional tasks as some HR processes are highly manual with unstructured work processes, leading to complexity and productivity drain.

“Businesses that want to experience sustainable growth should prioritise leveraging automation for sensitive processes,” explained Dr Okeleji

“Those still tethered to manual practices, like Excel spreadsheets for payroll management, not only leave themselves vulnerable to costly human errors but also squander the opportunity to redirect resources toward growth-driving initiatives,” he added.

The company notes that the landscape of compliance requirements for businesses in the East African region continues to evolve, with latest introductions being the Housing Levy which was introduced since July, which calls for organizations to have modern technology to manage processes for compliance.

“In response to the new Housing Levy, many businesses have been looking for tools that can help them remain in compliance with the law. The additional payroll tax has tested organisations’ ability to adapt quickly enough — an already complex system,” Dr Okeleji says.